Spirit Music Group signs Joy Williams in deal for catalogues and future works

Spirit Music Group and Spirit Music Nashville have entered into a multi-faceted agreement with four-time Grammy-winning artist and songwriter Joy Williams.

The deal includes the acquisition of compositions from her various song catalogues, including her Grammy-winning work as part of the duo The Civil Wars, as well as several masters that she controls. In addition, Spirit will administer Williams’ most recent solo album Front Porch, as well as her compositions going forward.

“Joy Williams and her music are a treasure,” said Frank Rogers, CEO, Spirit Music Nashville. “Spirit Music is honoured to represent her catalogue and is excited to help her continue to create, record and share great music with the world.”

“It’s rare to acquire a catalogue that includes both the composition and master recordings of someone like Joy Williams, who is an award-winning songwriter and artist in multiple genres,” said Joe Borrino, COO, Spirit Music Group. “We are proud to be the stewards of such a unique and beloved catalog as hers.”

“I am thrilled to dive in head-first with the Spirit team,” said Joy Williams. “I think my best songs are ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to walking down the path of the craft with this crazy (wonderful) group of supportive souls.”

The catalogue includes the song Safe & Sound, a co-write recorded with Taylor Swift.

Williams’ most recent solo album Front Porch was nominated for the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

PHOTO: (L-R) Derek Wells, Senior Director A&R Spirit Music Nashville/President 2MixMusic; Clay Hunt - Red Light Management; Joy Williams; Frank Rogers, CEO, Spirit Music Nashville; and Katie Flynn, Creative Director, Spirit Music Nashville.