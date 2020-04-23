Spirit Music Group signs worldwide publishing deal with multi-platinum Dua Lipa songwriter/producer Nick Gale

Spirit Music Group has today (April 23) announced it has signed a worldwide publishing deal with multi-platinum British songwriter/producer Nick Gale, who is known professionally as Digital Farm Animals.

Gale has previously enjoyed success with artists like Dua Lipa (Be The One), Aitch (Buss Down), Rita Ora (Anywhere), Galantis (No Money) and Louis Tomlinson/Bebe Rexha (Back To You).

Speaking about the deal, Rak Sanghvi, global president, Spirit Music Group, said: “There is huge excitement across our entire company in welcoming the super-talented writer/producer Nick Gale to our roster. Nick is without doubt a heavyweight talent whose achievements to date have been spectacular—he has a tremendous work ethic, a finely-tuned creative sensibility and impeccable management. I have no doubt that we will enjoy much further success together on a global level.”

Jordan Buck, A&R manager, Spirit Music Group, added: “Nick is one of the hardest working and most self-motivated writers in the industry. He consistently delivers and his track record speaks for itself. We couldn't be more excited to be working with Nick and his manager Marc as Nick embarks on this next chapter of his career.”

Other successes by Nick Gale include releases with James Arthur, Anne-Marie, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Cheat Codes, Alan Walker, Becky G, Noah Cyrus, Sigala, Nelly and Jonas Blue.

Speaking about his new deal, Nick Gale/Digital Farm Animals said: “I am delighted and incredibly excited to sign to the Spirit team. I really admire Rak and Jordan’s vision and their focus on quality and longevity. I can’t wait to get going and write some fucking bangers.”

Marc Fineman of Fine Group added: “Nick and I are incredibly excited to work with Spirit Music Group,” “We absolutely love Rak's vision and as soon as we met the rest of the team we knew they had the same mentality we do. With Jordan in the UK and incredible writers, producers and partners in every other key territory we are extremely confident we are going to have big success together for a long time to come.”

Last month, Spirit Music Group signed a publishing deal with songwriter and producer Christopher “Tricky” Stewart.