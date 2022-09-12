Spirit Music Group ups Frank Rogers to chief creative officer

Independent music publishing company Spirit Music Group has promoted Frank Rogers to chief creative officer, as well as to CEO of Spirit Music Nashville.

In his new role, Rogers will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Spirit Music Group’s global roster and creative activities, as well as overseeing Spirit Music Nashville’s operational activities. He will continue to be based in Nashville.

Rogers is a producer and songwriter who has produced hits for the likes of Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, Josh Turner, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Frank Ray, and Scotty McCreery.

In 2016, Spirit Music Group formed a multi-facted deal with Frank Rogers and his company Fluid Music Revolution, to form the Spirit/Fluid joint venture. Through the agreement, Spirit acquired Rogers’ one third interest in certain copyrights of Sea Gayle Music. He also joined Spirit’s roster as a songwriter, and the company exclusively administers all of his new compositions worldwide. In 2019, Spirit Music Group appointed Rogers CEO of Spirit Music Nashville.

Jon Singer, chairman of Spirit Music Group, said: “I’m confident Frank is the right person to lead Spirit Music Group’s global creative team in this next exciting chapter. Frank brings a wealth of experience to our business, both as a multi-platinum songwriter/music producer in his own right and as a highly accomplished music publishing executive with a proven history of delivering hit after hit with our roster.

"We are thrilled to provide Spirit Music Group’s global roster of artists, songwriters and producers of every genre the very best in executive talent and a creative executive at the helm who knows how to build business and careers for our writers. What Frank has accomplished with Spirit Music Nashville is a great example of what a music publishing community firing on all cylinders can accomplish and we look forward to seeing him apply his creative strategy throughout our global offices."

Joe Borrino, chief operating officer/chief financial officer, Spirit Music Group, added: “Frank’s experience speaks for itself. He’s a consummate music publishing executive and a true music man who understands every facet of the music publishing business. We are thrilled that Frank has chosen to continue building on his history of success with Spirit Music Group."

Frank Rogers said: “I am honored to continue and to expand my relationship with Spirit Music Group. Jon Singer, Ross Cameron and Joe Borrino have been great partners over the last several years and I look forward to continuing to build on Spirit’s impressive foundation. I am excited to work with all of Spirit’s songwriters and staff with the goal of expanding our global presence while making Spirit Music Group the preeminent independent music publisher in the world."