Steve Mac wins big at the first-ever virtual ASCAP London Music Awards

Steve Mac, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Chvrches and The xx’s Romy Madley Croft are among the big winners of the first-ever virtual ASCAP London Music Awards 2020.

The ASCAP London Music Awards recognise the most-performed ASCAP music of the past year in the United States that is created by songwriters and composers that are members of PRS For Music for the United Kingdom.

The winners will be honoured over @ASCAP Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and @ASCAPLondon Instagram during October 21 and 22 with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards. ASCAP will share exclusive photos and videos from the winners as part of the virtual event.

Former Music Week songwriter of the year Steve Mac claims five awards in 2020. Along with Bastille’s Dan Smith, the pair are honoured three times for the chart-topping Happier (by Marshmello ft. Bastille) with Song Of The Year, Top EDM Song and Top Streaming Song.

Steve Mac’s fourth award also see Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook recognised for Here With Me as a Winning EDM Song. Mac’s final award is for Call You Mine by Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha.

Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved claims both the Winning Hot 100 Song and Winning Streaming Song awards in 2020.

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft is also being honoured with a Winning EDM Song award for penning Silk City & Dua Lipa’s global smash hit Electricity. Two other Winning EDM Song awards went to Corey Sanders for 365 (Zedd & Katy Perry) and Samuel Gray for Takeaway (Chainsmokers & Illenium ft. Lennon Stella).

Elsewhere, claiming Film Score of the Year is John Lunn for his work on Downton Abbey while Daniel Pemberton receives two Top Film Awards for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Danny Boyle-directed Yesterday.

Other Top Film Awards go to Dario Marianelli for Bumblebee, Devonté Hynes for Queen & Slim and Anne Dudley for The Hustle.

In a special video greeting to this year’s ASCAP London Music Awards winners, ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams said: “While we’re all separated right now, you are helping us to stay connected. We’ve watched and listened as you’ve found innovative new ways to collaborate with each other and reach out to your listeners on both sides of the pond, and around the world. Your creativity — your ability to take what’s inside your hearts and minds and transform it into music that can connect with millions of people — that’s a superpower. We need your gifts now, perhaps more than ever.”

PRS For Music also received a special honour for all of the PRS winning songs as well as for their work as global innovators in performing rights.