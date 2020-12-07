Stevie Nicks partners with Primary Wave Music, publisher acquires majority stake in singer's copyrights

Stevie Nicks has partnered with Primary Wave in a deal that will see the independent publisher acquire a majority stake in the legendary singer’s publishing copyrights, as well as represent the Grammy winner in brand alliance and brand marketing opportunities. Primary Wave will partner with Kobalt on administration for her catalogue.

The deal includes many of her hits as frontwoman for Fleetwood Mac including the platinum hit Landslide, the Grammy nominated Edge Of Seventeen and Stand Back, as well as Dreams.

An official press release stated that additional terms of the deal will include “a strategic publishing alliance with the singer that will allow her to sign new songwriters to a joint venture. Stevie will also now have access to Primary Wave’s entire marketing, branding, Broadway, Film/TV, and digital strategy teams, as well as their licensing and sync departments.”

Sheryl Louis, Stevie’s long-time manager, and Jamie Young, her attorney, negotiated the deal on behalf of Stevie Nicks.

Speaking about the new partnership, CEO & founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing, Larry Mestel said: “To say we’re excited to welcome the incredible Stevie Nicks to the Primary Wave family would be a dramatic understatement. If Primary Wave were starting our company today, Stevie Nicks would be one of the shining pillars, a true legend among legends.” He goes on, “She is a groundbreaking artist, and the longevity of her iconic career comes from writing songs, instantly recognizable and critically acclaimed, that stand the test of time.”

Earlier in the year, Primary Wave Music Publishing announced they had entered into “a multi-million-dollar, ten-year strategic partnership” with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees the Four Seasons.