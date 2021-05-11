Stones Throw Publishing inks global admin deal with Songtrust

Stones Throw Publishing has entered into a global publishing administration with Songtrust.

The publishing division of independent label Stones Throw Records, the Stones Throw Publishing roster includes acclaimed artists and producers such as Glenn Earl Boothe Jr aka Knxwledge, Kiefer, Ringgo Acheta aka Mndsgn, Los Retros and Sasha Winn aka Silk Rhodes.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Songtrust as we continue our aim to deliver the most comprehensive collection services to our writers,” said Stones Throw general manager Jason McGuire. “Started out of necessity to assist the label’s artists without publishing representation, Stones Throw’s publishing business unit has grown into a robust arm of the company providing worldwide admin and sync services for writers beyond just those signed to the record label.

"With Songtrust’s ability to scour all corners of the globe and provide transparent reporting, we look forward to delivering even better service and results to our writers and artists."

Songtrust is the world’s largest global publishing administrator, powering global rights administration for more than 350,000 writers and three million works, representing songwriters from more than 145 countries.

“I am thrilled to bring Stones Throw Publishing and their incredible roster to Songtrust, and to ensure that all their artists—from those that are well-established to the emerging artists they work to develop—receive best-in-class global publishing administration,” said Lara Baker, Songtrust Director of Business Development for UK/Ireland. “Songtrust can be of particular value to publishing companies owned by record labels, as we take the time-consuming and complex work of administration out of their hands and allow them to focus on their work developing the careers of the artists and songwriters on their roster who rely on their support.”

Stones Throw Publishing joins the likes of Sub Pop Publishing, Merge Publishing, and ZJS Music Publishing (Average Joes Entertainment) in teaming with Songtrust for publishing administration.

Songtrust’s flexible administration service offers an alternative to long-term traditional publishing agreements to songwriters at all stages in their careers. In 2020, Songtrust writers were involved in 40 RIAA-certified gold and platinum songs, and were nominated for 14 Grammys at this year’s ceremony.

By James Hanley