Strictly Confidential unveils raft of new publishing signings

Independent music publisher Strictly Confidential has announced new deals that will see two leading Ugandan record labels launching new publishing divisions and Ghostpoet joining their roster.

Nyege Nyege Tapes and its sister imprint Hakuna Kulala specialise in electronic music from East Africa and has been home to artists, including MC Yallah and DJ Diaki.

Derek Debru, co-founder of the labels, said, “We have always believed in building partnerships that add value to the work we do. The team at Strictly Confidential are passionate and have shown genuine interest and understanding of the music we release through Nyege Nyege Tapes and Hakuna Kulala.

"This new agreement will allow us to maximise the commercial opportunities available to our songwriters while expanding the global reach of the music we represent.”

Meanwhile, Ghostpoet (pictured), aka Obaro Ejimiwe, has agreed a long-term, global publishing deal with the company. The Mercury Prize-nominated artist released his fifth album I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep earlier this year.

Strictly Confidential was established in 1987 by PIAS co-founders Michel Lambot and Kenny Gates with Pierre Mossiat, and has affiliated companies and operations in Belgium, France, and the UK. A full-service music publishing company, it oversees both rights management and creative development for its songwriters and composers.

Pierre Mossiat, MD of Strictly Confidential said: “The signing of an agreement with Derek and Arlen to create a music publishing arm for their hugely successful labels is a game changer for Strictly Confidential and allows us to work with the amazing African artists, songwriters and composers they discover and nurture. We are also delighted to be working with Ghostpoet who is an incredible talent.”