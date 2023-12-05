Sub Pop Publishing joins IMPEL

Sub Pop Publishing has joined international collective licensing agency IMPEL.

Founded 15 years ago, the publishing operation was originally launched to serve artists on the iconic independent label.

Sub Pop Publishing has grown significantly over the subsequent years, with the company representing 5,000 songs and 60 acts across its roster.

The publisher has an international perspective and a catalogue that spans various genres. Its artist roster includes Divorce, ARXX, Ben Marc, Good Morning, Homeshake, Yumi Zouma, Gruff Rhys, Mudhoney, Sunny Day Real Estate, Screaming Trees and Wye Oak.

Sub Pop writers have contributed to hit songs f including Tilted and Saint Claude (Christine And The Queens); Love Is Only A Feeling (Joey Bada$$); Kids Turned Out Fine (A$AP Rocky); Woven Song (Olafur Arnalds); and Drew Barrymore (SZA).

IMPEL will represent Sub Pop across more than 60 digital licences covering over 140 territories.

IMPEL has a proactive, global outlook, which reflects our own Gareth Smith

Gareth Smith (pictured), Sub Pop Publishing vice president, said: “This is a really exciting move for Sub Pop Publishing, and it’s nice to see that excitement reflected by Sarah and the IMPEL team. What we like about IMPEL is that it’s built for independent publishers. It has a proactive, global outlook, which reflects our own. Its thorough approach to every territory, regardless of size, is imperative.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams said: “We are really proud that Sub Pop Publishing has chosen to trust its digital rights to IMPEL. Theirs is an iconic brand that is totally reflected in their catalogue. Including their unique repertoire in our rich IMPEL mix will be great for us both. For me, Sub Pop and IMPEL are a natural match. Though different types of organisation, we are both trailblazers who have forged our own path. It's all about commitment, innovation and ethos, and we chime very well on those markers.”

IMPEL is the international collective licensing agency representing digital music publishing rights. It is 100% owned and controlled by its members, which include independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music, CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music, Mute Song, Budde UK, Phrased Differently and more.

The IMPEL membership represents a diverse collection of works recorded by many of the world’s biggest artists, past and present, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Rihanna, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, Elvis Presley and more.