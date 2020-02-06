Taylor Swift signs exclusive global publishing deal with UMPG

Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The agreement, which is effective immediately, strengthens the partnership between Swift and Universal Music, which already serves as Swift’s exclusive worldwide recorded music partner. UMG’s Republic Records serves as her US label partner.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company,” said Swift. “Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders."

The move sees the singer reunite with UMPG Nashville chief Troy Tomlinson, who switched from Sony/ATV last year.

“Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters," added Swift. "It’s an honour to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.”

One of the most accomplished songwriters of her generation, the 10-time Grammy winner has been honoured by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the Hal David Starlight Award and was featured in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters Of All Time.

Taylor's honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans Jody Gerson UMPG

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of UMPG, said, “We are honoured to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor's voice and songs across the globe.”

Swift's 2019 album Lover saw her become the first female artist in history to have six albums sell more than 500,000 copies in a single week and was the biggest-selling LP of the year in the US.



Troy Tomlinson, chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville, said, “I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14-years-old, and she still amazes me daily. The true definition of a multigenerational artist and songwriter, Taylor’s songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration. I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs.”