The Circuit Group collective launches catalogue acquisition business with Deadmau5 and more

Executives from artist management companies Seven20 and AYITA have joined forces to create The Circuit Group, which aims to build opportunities around artists’ intellectual property.

The Circuit Group has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London.

Founded by industry veterans Dean and Jessica Wilson (Seven20), along with Brett Fischer, David Gray and Harvey Tadman (AYITA), The Circuit Group is a business collective aiming to acquire 50% ownership in artists' IP portfolios. They will then partner with those artists to build opportunities across multiple verticals within the music business, alongside traditional artist management.

“The engine at the centre of everything in the music business is the song,” said Dean Wilson, CEO and co-founder of The Circuit Group and longtime manager of Deadmau5. “At The Circuit Group, we are building a network of businesses around IP, putting artists' creativity at the centre and engaging and sustaining them over the long term. This ensures that artists continue to share in every revenue stream available to them and ultimately gives them more control over their destinies than traditional business models have offered them.”

The Circuit Group plans to begin making catalogue acquisitions of up to 50% of an artist’s song catalogue. As well as providing an immediate source of revenue for artists, the split will ensure they are incentivised to work alongside the company to create additional opportunities around the catalogue.

The Circuit Group will invest in or form strategic partnerships with other companies to leverage artists' songs in recorded music, publishing, merchandise, brand deals, gaming, events, Web3, new music technologies, and more.

The Circuit Group already has master and publishing rights to over 3,000 songs, totalling more than five billion combined streams. TCG’s roster includes Chris Lake, Deadmau5, Fisher, HoneyLuv, Nero and Ninajirachi.

“I’ve worked with artists for nearly 20 years,” said Brett Fischer, co-founder of The Circuit Group. “What’s being built at Circuit is exciting because we get to really push the limits on each artist's business and get them the credit they deserve. The company’s mission is excellent. It gives us managers more information to make the right moves while building these brands with a long term goal in mind.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Harvey Tadman, David Gray, Jessica Wilson, Dean Wilson and Brett Fischer of The Circuit Group