The Four Seasons join Primary Wave Music Publishing with ten-year strategic partnership

Primary Wave Music Publishing have announced they have entered into “a multi-million-dollar, ten-year strategic partnership” with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees the Four Seasons.

From 1962 to 1978, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are claimed to have sold more than 100 million records. In 1990 Frankie and the other original Seasons were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. The group were also the subject of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys and the American musical drama film of the same name.

The agreement includes many of the band's biggest hits including Big Girls Don't Cry, December 1963 (O What A Night), Sherry, Workin' My Way Back To You and Can't Take Me Eyes Off Of You.

An official press release stated that the band's partnership with Primary Wave will include “access to the dynamic publishing firm's marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities and film & TV production.”

Speaking about the partnership, Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli said: “We are thrilled to be associated with Primary Wave Music Publishing. We know they are our partners and will help insure our music lives on."

Bob Gaudio added: "It is great to know we're with people who will always put our music first.”

Barry Siegel, senior managing director at Provident Financial Management and Zach Best, director at Provident Financial Management, represented Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio in this deal.

Primary Wave will work with the Four Seasons to market their name and likeness, in addition to managing all daily digital marketing activities, and the firm will also administer and market their songs.

The deal also gives Primary Wave an option to acquire a partnership interest in the band's works.

Lawrence Mestel, CEO & founder of Primary Wave Music Publishing, said: "I have been a huge fan of both Frankie and Bob since I was a kid. Their music has had a huge impact on people's lives and we welcome them to the Primary Wave family of icons."

Earlier in the year, Primary Wave Music Publishing announced they have acquired a stake in the music publishing catalogue and master recordings of Devo.