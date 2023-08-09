The Hoosiers sign publishing and distribution deal with Downtown Music

Downtown Music has announced details of a publishing and distribution deal with The Hoosiers.

The band have signed a publishing agreement with Downtown Music Publishing (DMP) and a distribution deal with Downtown-owned Fuga via their Crab Race Ltd imprint.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year The Hoosiers rose to prominence with with their chart-topping debut album The Trick To Life, which featured Top 5 singles Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr. A. They are set to return with fifth album Confidence in September.

Ed Lewis, Nightfly Management and Adam Daly, VRTU Music said: "We are thrilled to partner with such forward-thinking teams at both Downtown Music Publishing and FUGA. It felt like the right home for the band from the very start of our conversations. After selling in excess of a million records across their career, The Hoosiers have created their strongest album after eight years away from the studio and together we are confident that together we can deliver on an ambitious new chapter for the band.”

Jedd Katrancha, chief commercial officer, Downtown Music Publishing said: “The Hoosiers have an excellent back catalogue of much-loved hits and we’re excited to start the process of revisiting their past releases and bringing them to new audiences while finding new and creative ways to support their upcoming releases.”

Liz Northeast, SVP EMEA, Fuga, added: “It is a pleasure to welcome the Nightfly Management and VRTU Music teams to our fold in anticipation of the release of The Hoosiers new album, Confidence. FUGA’s global team & services, with a truly local approach, is a compliment to the new campaign.”

“We’re proud to offer a home to The Hoosiers, their extensive catalogue of much loved hits and their exciting new record,” said Downtown boss Pieter van Rijn. “By simplifying and unifying all aspects of multi-rights management, Downtown is perfectly positioned to be the platform on which the music industry does business.”

The Hoosiers are set to begin a UK headline tour in September.

PHOTO: Will Hutch