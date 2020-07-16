The Ivors Academy announces alliance with IMPF

The Ivors Academy has announced it will be forming an alliance with The Independent Music Publishers International Forum (IMPF) in order to work more closely with its music creators across the UK, Ireland and worldwide publishers.

Uniting will enable the organisations to work on areas such as lobbying, research and representation to governments and industry across international music publishers and creators.

“While the global music industry continues to evolve at speed, there is a single, simple truth that underpins the entire business: everything starts with the creativity, talent, and ingenuity of music creators. Songwriters and composers invent the music, and publishers enable their creativity,” said chair of The Ivors Academy, Crispin Hunt.

“Recognising, rewarding and nurturing that talent, and ensuring that music creators can make a living is the foundation of the industry, without this partnership the music the world loves simply wouldn’t exist. Promoting this truth is at the heart of The Ivors Academy, and the opportunity to work with IMPF to create a music ecosystem that recognises and values this is truly exciting.”

President of IMPF and chair of the Board of Directors, Annette Barrett, said: “Championing songwriters and publishers is at the core of what IMPF stands for and I am delighted to ally with The Ivors Academy, particularly at this time when the very future of the music we love is under threat from the devastating consequences of Covid-19.

“Consolidating our joint outreach couldn’t come at a better moment and we are very proud to work with The Ivors Academy on the myriad of issues we have in common as we help rebuild our community.”

The Ivors Academy is currently running its Keep Music Alive campaign throughout the coronavirus crisis and is petitioning the UK Government to review streaming in order to create a “transparent and equitable system.”