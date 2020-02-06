The Ivors Academy appoints Mark Taylor as marketing director

The Ivors Academy has appointed Mark Taylor to a new role as director of marketing, communications and public affairs.

From March, Taylor will be in charge of increasing the Academy’s public profile. His responsibilities will also include leading on a new long-term strategy, which is intended to strengthen the voice of songwriters and composers in and outside of the UK.

Taylor said: “It is a complete privilege to join The Ivors Academy of music creators at such an exciting moment in its proud history. I passionately believe in the value of creative industries and their ability to transform our lives, enrich our communities and strengthen the economy,”

Previously, Taylor has worked for over 10 years at CILIP, as director of external relations. Taylor also served as director of Internal and External Relations at London College of Communications (UAL).

“As the most influential voice of music creators, The Ivors Academy has a bright future, which I’m excited to be a part of, and I can’t wait to start working with colleagues, the board, committee teams and members,” said Taylor.

Graham Davies, The Ivors Academy CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark to The Ivors Academy at a pivotal time in our transformation. His wealth of experience and skills in marketing and communications, combined with his passion for strengthening the voice of music creators will make a significant contribution to our organisation.”

By Sarah Thomas