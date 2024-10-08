The Ivors Academy unveils key promotions across operations

The Ivors Academy has unveiled several key promotions.

The news coincides with the upcoming induction of director of awards, Fran Matthews, into the Music Week Women in Music Roll of Honour on Friday, October 11.

“These promotions reflect our dedication to developing talent within the industry and will strengthen our leadership and ability to protect, champion and empower songwriters and composers,” said a statement.

Laura Moreno has been promoted to chief operating officer, moving from her role as senior operations director. Overseeing financial strategy and developing key partnerships, Moreno reports to the chief executive.

Grace Croucher has been promoted to membership and events senior manager, advancing from her role as senior events manager. Croucher has played a central role in curating events for the Ivors community, and she will work with the team to grow membership and enhance member benefits and services.

These promotions highlight the depth of talent within our team and the positive impact we will continue to make Roberto Neri

Maria McMillan has been promoted to governance and policy senior manager from her previous role as governance and administration manager. McMillan will work with the member Senate, Board and Councils to ensure that the voices of songwriters and composers are heard and respected at all levels.

Jévis Lawson has been promoted to relations and outreach manager, formerly programmes manager. Building on his experience managing creative development initiatives such as writing camps and Rising Star Award opportunities, Lawson will lead the outreach efforts, building relationships with external partners.

Charlie Withers has been promoted to membership coordinator, previously membership administrator. In his new role, Withers will support the membership team’s initiatives.

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “I am proud to work with our dedicated incredible team at the Academy and as we continue to evolve, it’s essential that our team embodies our core values of protecting, championing and empowering songwriters and composers. Our members are our number one priority, and these changes are all designed to equip them with the tools, opportunities, connections and advocacy they need to thrive in the music industry. These promotions highlight the depth of talent within our team and the positive impact we will continue to make.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Laura Moreno, Grace Croucher, Maria McMillan, Charlie Withers, Jévis Lawson