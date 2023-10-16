The Ivors confirms details of 2024 ceremony and dates for entries

The Ivors Academy has confirmed details of next year’s awards ceremony.

The 69th presentation of The Ivors with Amazon Music will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Grosvenor House London.

The Ivors recognise excellence in the art and craft of songwriting. Organisers introduced innovations for this year’s ceremony.

Entries open on Monday, December 4, 2023 and close on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The awards celebrate originality, skill and impact for songs written by UK and Irish songwriters and composers that were released in the UK in 2023. There are also awards in the gift of the Academy, which are presented to writers who have sustained impact and influence.

2023 winners included Raye (pictured), Sting, Charli XCX, Victoria Canal, Kamille, Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James, Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate (Sault), and Blondie’s Debbie Harry & Chris Stein.

Ivor Novello awards are judged by songwriters and music creators from The Ivors Academy.

The Ivors welcomes more than 1,200 guests from across the industry, broadcasting, songwriters and composers. Tickets go on sale on January 23, 2024.

Amazon Music will return for a second year as title sponsor of The Ivors and category sponsors of the Rising Star Award, Songwriter of the Year and Visionary Award. PRS for Music will return as sponsors of the Most Performed Work and Icon Award.

The event, which includes drinks reception, late lunch and awards, will begin at 2pm with guest departures from 7.30pm.