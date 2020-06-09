The Orb's Alex Paterson signs to Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Dr Alex Paterson of The Orb has signed an exclusive worldwide songwriting agreement with Cooking Vinyl Publishing.

The deal covers his entire catalogue, including The Abolition of the Royal Familia, released earlier this year on sister label Cooking Vinyl Records.

The deal will bring Paterson’s career output together under the roof of one publishing house for the very first time. He was previously represented by both Kobalt and BMG.

Paterson has collaborated with Lee “Scratch” Perry, Youth, Andrew Weatherall, Robert Fripp, Coldcut, and David Gilmour.

In 1990, The Orb released Little Fluffy Clouds, which borrowed a sample from Steve Reich's Electric Counterpoint.

In 1991, The Orb released their debut album, The Orb's Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld. They followed this in 1992 with the single Blue Room, which hit No.8 in the UK.

Speaking on the new deal, Paterson said: “I look forward to many years of music, laughter & meditation with Cooking Vinyl Publishing & further ambience in techno colours & sounds.”

The Orb manager Mike Andrews said: “We have enjoyed releasing records and having success with Cooking Vinyl Records, so when the opportunity arose to place Alex’s publishing catalogue, Cooking Vinyl Publishing was our first choice.”

Cooking Vinyl Publishing MD Ryan Farley added: “It’s an honour to bring Alex, a bone fide musical legend, into the CVP family and to represent his amazing catalogue of songs which span over 30years of pioneering creativity.

“I grew up listening to his productions and remember the huge impact tracks like Little Fluffy Clouds and Toxygene made on club culture in the UK and their enduring influence on a generation of producers, DJs and fans around the world. We’re proud to become his new publishing partner and look forward to many years of ambient adventures together.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Ryan Farley (CVP Managing Director), King Roly (CVP mascot), Alex Paterson (The Orb), Ruby (The Orb’s Ambient Alaskan Malamute). Taken outside the house where Little Fluffy Clouds was written in 1989.