The Other Songs forms publishing partnership with UMPG

The Other Songs and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) have revealed their global publishing collaboration.

The announcement comes alongside the independent entertainment company’s deal with singer-songwriter Bruno Major, the first marquee signing to the new publishing arrangement with UMPG.

The Other Songs’ co-founders Alastair and Billy Webber said: “After a 13-year wait, it is a dream come true to welcome Bruno Major to The Other Songs Publishing with the support of UMPG. Bruno is an extraordinary storyteller. His songs continue to change people’s lives and this partnership is an opportunity for Bruno to expand his reach into theatre, TV and film, whilst continuing to build his remarkable artist journey.

“The Other Songs is a home for great songs and writers, and Bruno sits at the core of our future plans. Special thanks to his manager, Sam Bailey, and Harbour Artists & Music, and to our publishing partners, Mike McCormack & Pete Simmons at UMPG.”

Bruno Major said: “I am incredibly proud to say I have signed a new publishing deal with The Other Songs. Alastair and Billy have been staunch supporters of my career since day one. I have watched with great admiration as they have built an idiosyncratic and passionate company that represents forward thinking, and truly believes in talent.”

The Other Songs is a home for great songs and writers Alastair and Billy Webber

As the UMPG partnership gets underway, The Other Songs has appointed Jacque O’Leary to the team as general manager.

O'Leary said: “I’m thrilled to be continuing my music journey as general manager for The Other Songs. Coming from the world of publishing, I’ve always appreciated songs, songwriters and storytellers. Bruno Major is best-in-class and we are beyond delighted to have him on our roster. I’m excited about what’s to come and grateful to be working.”

Pete Simmons, head of A&R at UMPG UK, said: “It’s a real privilege to be able to team up with The Other Songs. After nearly a decade of friendship, seeing what Billy, Al, Jacque and their wonderful team have built is inspiring, and us getting to be a part of that moving forward is so exciting – especially with an incredible talent like Bruno.”

The Other Songs is a New York & London-based independent entertainment company, which was co-founded in 2018 by Alastair and Billy Webber, formerly of Island Records and Warner Records.

With a roster of artists, songwriters, producers and animators, The Other Song has amassed more than two billion streams, including songs from Super-Hi, Endor, Raffa FL and Starsmith, and the chart-topping album Sick Boi by Ren.