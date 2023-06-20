The Other Songs Live to return after raising £65,000 for music charities

The Other Songs Live event at the London Palladium raised £65,000 for two music charities.

Presented in partnership with the Ivors Academy and hosted by Al Webber of The Other Songs, proceeds from the sold-out event will go to The BRIT School and The Ivors Academy Trust. Both charities will use the funds to nurture more young songwriters and artists, regardless of background.

Attendees had the opportunity to witness the original creators performing their songs. The line-up of performers included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Guy Garvey, All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis, Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, London Grammar’s Dot Major, Richard Kerr, Jimmy Napes, Fraser T Smith, Pam Sheyne, Ruth Anne Cunningham and AR Rahman.

Highlights included Dave Stewart’s version of Sweet Dreams and Lana Del Rey collaborator Rick Nowels performing Summertime Sadness. AR Rahman, the composer of Slumdog Millionaire, flew in from Mumbai to perform.

The event also put the spotlight on emerging talent, with standout performances by Seren, Rachel Chinouriri and Nia Smith (pictured with Jimmy Napes).

During the event, Al Webber conducted an interview with Jody Gerson, CEO/chairman of UMPG.

“This is incredible, like nothing I’ve experienced before,” said Gerson during the interview. “This is why I do this. This is why I have this career.”

The Other Songs Live was sponsored by the BPI, WME, Tysers Insurance and Risk Management Solutions, Warner Chappell Music, ATM, MPA, UMPG and ASCAP.

Following the success of this first edition, Al Webber, co-founder of The Other Songs, announced the event’s return.

"It was a surprisingly successful year one – songwriters sold out The London Palladium, raised £65,000 for music charities and members of the public became obsessed with music publishing!” he said. “Therefore, I am delighted to announce that we'll be doing it all over again next year during Ivors Week 2024!"

Cliff Fluet, chair of the Ivors Academy Trust, said: “We are very grateful to The Other Songs, LW Theatres, our sponsors and donors, everyone who bought a ticket and to every amazing songwriter and artist who performed on the night. Your support means that we can create more life changing opportunities for songwriters and composers through education and creative development. Celebrating renowned and emerging songwriters and their music is the most fitting way to raise funds to support music creators facing barriers, and I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Stuart Worden, principal of The BRIT School, said: “This epic event was a beautiful celebration of songwriting and songwriters, with BRIT School students and alumni at the early stages of their creative careers sharing the stage with some of the greatest songwriters of a generation. For The BRIT School to be one of the charity beneficiaries of the show alongside the inspiring Ivors Academy Trust was a huge moment, shining a light on our commitment to nurturing young songwriters and artists, regardless of their backgrounds.”

Songwriter and producer Fraser T Smith praised The Other Songs for “shining a spotlight on these incredible songwriters.”