Theo Katzman goes with Reservoir for first publishing deal

Reservoir has signed a publishing deal with songwriter, producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman.

It marks Katzman’s first publishing deal and includes his entire catalogue and future works, outside of his compositions with Vulfpeck, of which he is a founding member.

Based between Los Angeles and Michigan, Katzman has released four solo studio albums on his label, 10 Good Songs, and performed to sold-out crowds across the US and Europe.

In addition, Katzman has worked as a musician, songwriter and producer, collaborating with a variety of artists across genres, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Rett Madison, Kesha, Teddy Geiger and Louis Cato.

Katzman is also a co-founder of Vulfpeck, writing songs, singing and playing instruments including guitar, bass, piano, and percussion for the group. Founded in 2011, Vulfpeck have released four EPs and six full-length albums to date, with Katzman helping establish the band’s signature sound – a fusion of pop, jazz, funk and indie rock. The group has also sold out venues across the country, including Madison Square Garden.

David Hoffman, Reservoir vice president of A&R and marketing, said: “Theo is an unbelievable singer-songwriter and uniquely skilled musician, whose talents have earned him many dedicated fans, including countless other artists, songwriters, and industry professionals. We at Reservoir are proud to be his first-ever publisher, and we look forward to helping him build on all his success to date and exploring new avenues for his talents.”

Katzman said: “I’ve been waiting my whole career to find the right publisher for my music— once I met David, I knew Reservoir was it!”

PHOTO: John Hanson