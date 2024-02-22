Thomas Jamois named managing director of Wise Music France

Wise Music Group has appointed Thomas Jamois as managing director of Wise Music France.

Jamois will be responsible for managing all office staff and the French publishing houses, including Première Music, Éditions Alphonse Leduc, Campbell Connelly, Les Editions Transatlantiques, Bleu Blanc Rouge, Choudens, Le Chant du Monde and Musique des Anges.

Jamois is a music industry veteran of 27 years, an entrepreneur, and a specialist in music supervision and sync. He is a board member of SACEM and CSDEM.

He joins Wise Music Group from Velvetica Music, a film and TV music publishing and administration independent, which he founded in 2011. He was also head of music publishing and sync for Naïve for seven years prior to setting up Velvetica.

It's an honour to serve such a prestigious catalogue owned by a family group Thomas Jamois

Velvetica Music will continue to operate separately under the leadership of Johanna Bisac, who has been promoted to managing director.

Thomas Jamois said: “It's an honour to serve such a prestigious catalogue owned by a family group. The nobility and diversity of the repertoire, combined with the international network, enable us to anticipate with confidence and creativity the challenges that our profession is constantly facing.”

Marcus Wise, Wise Music Group’s CEO, said: “I’m delighted to have Thomas join the Wise Music family, and I look forward to working with him to lead our French and Francophone business forward with continued catalogue acquisitions and high-profile signings."

Wise Music Group maintains a global network of offices including London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Reykjavík, Bergamo and Tokyo.