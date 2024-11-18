TikTok signs new licensing agreement with ICE

TikTok and International Copyright Enterprise (ICE) have agreed a new long-term partnership.

The renewal of their agreement will continue to provide opportunities for societies, publishers, songwriters, producers and composers licensed through ICE, according to the announcement.

“The partnership provides the foundation for ongoing strategic collaboration between the two organisations and ICE's rights-holder customers, built on a shared commitment to elevating the value of songs, and advancing the careers of songwriters,” said a statement.

The new agreement means that TikTok and its users can continue to benefit from the use of the wide-ranging catalogue of songs represented by ICE. In addition to the promotional impact for compositions, songwriters licensed via ICE will be paid royalties where their works are used on the TikTok service.

The announcement comes ahead of TikTok's inaugural TikTok for Songwriters event to be held at TikTok’s London office on November 19. The event – which takes place in front of an invited audience of songwriters, artists, industry execs and media - will deliver a best practice session for songwriters. TikTok’s Ole Obermann will host a panel discussion with two leading songwriters.

“Partnering with TikTok is an exciting opportunity to support songwriters on a global scale, combining creativity and technology to ensure their work is recognised and rewarded,” said Jon Hall, head of licensing at ICE. “This agreement ensures that the songwriters ICE represents continue to receive royalties from TikTok across a broad territorial footprint, while simplifying the royalty processes and addressing in collaboration the unique challenges of the short-form video space. Together, with TikTok, we are laying the groundwork for a future that uplifts and supports songwriters in a dynamic and ever-evolving industry.”

"We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with ICE which will help songwriters and their works to be discovered, re-discovered, promoted and enjoyed by the global community on TikTok,” said Ella Kirby, head of music publishing licensing & partnerships, EMEA, at TikTok. “This agreement gives scope to forge new technical and strategic alliances with ICE and its customers, and we look forward to working with ICE in their mission to accurately distribute royalties."