Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell sign rising UK star Elmiene

Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music UK have signed a publishing agreement with rising British R&B/soul star Elmiene.

Elmiene has put out a range of releases and secured high-profile collaborations, including co-writing projects with Stormzy, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake.

He was recently recognised as one of BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2024, and was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards.

Elmiene said: “The pen is my most valued weapon, and the publisher helps me sharpen it. Extremely thankful to Tim & Danny and Warner Chappell.”

Tim & Danny Music co-founder, Tim Blacksmith, said: “I am incredibly thrilled that we at Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music are working with such a generational talent as Elmiene. He exemplifies all the qualities I look for in an artist, songwriter and creative.”

Amber Davis, SVP, head of A&R, UK, WCM and Xavier Champagne, senior director, urban A&R, WCM, said: “It’s rare to find a voice as powerful as Elmiene’s. His music travels from R&B, soul and spoken word so effortlessly, and his authentic nature and good heart genuinely come to life in his songs. With only a handful of releases into his career, he’s gaining incredible momentum and on track to have a lasting impact on R&B/soul and the music industry at large.”

I am incredibly thrilled that we at Tim & Danny Music and Warner Chappell Music are working with such a generational talent Tim Blacksmith

Elmiene has appeared on Lil Silva’s Yesterday Is Heavy project, as well as Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean.

Signed to Polydor, Elmiene’s recent releases include the Marking My Time EP. He has collaborated with Sampha, Jim-E Stack, BadBadNotGood, Syd, DJ Dahi, James Vincent McMorrow, Courage, Lil Silva and Jamie Woon.

Elmiene has performed worldwide, making major debuts in New York and Los Angeles, as well as at Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

PHOTO: (L-R) Scott Jason (Two First Names Mgmt); Carianne Marshall (WCM); Tim Blacksmith (Tim & Danny); Elmiene; Guy Moot (WCM); Daniel Tuffin (Two First Names Mgmt); Xavier Champagne (WCM)