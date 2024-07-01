Tom Petty Estate signs global admin deal with Warner Chappell

The estate of Tom Petty and Warner Chappell Music have signed a new worldwide administration deal for the late rock icon’s music catalogue.

The agreement includes the vast majority of songs written by Petty throughout his lifetime, including enduring hits such as Wildlflowers, Free Fallin’, Learning To Fly, Refugee, Here Comes My Girl, I Won’t Back Down, and dozens more. The pact encompasses Petty’s work with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist.

“We’re looking forward to this new partnership with the team at Warner Chappell, as we expand the reach of Tom’s iconic song catalogue,” said the Tom Petty Estate. “This partnership will open the door to new licensing opportunities and serve to introduce his music to a new generation across the globe. We’re excited for this new chapter of growth, and the preservation of Tom’s legacy both at home and abroad. We look forward to working closely with Carianne, Greg, Guy, and their incredible team.”

In making the announcement, WCM co-chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, and co-chair and CEO, Guy Moot, said: “Tom Petty’s music is woven into the fabric of our lives, not just across America, but around the world. He captured the full range and resilience of the human spirit in songs about freedom and dreams, outcasts and rebels, relationships and heartbreak, the personal and the universal. Tom’s unmistakable sound and lyrics remain as timeless and vital today as ever, and all of us at Warner Chappell Music are honoured to be joining with his estate to help amplify his extraordinary legacy on a global scale. Their work in recent years has already laid an incredible foundation, and we’re very excited to be partnering with such an innovative and forward-thinking team.”

This partnership will introduce his music to a new generation across the globe Tom Petty Estate

Greg Sowders, WCM SVP, A&R and catalogue, added: “This landmark new deal spans 40 years of Tom’s hugely influential and much-loved songs. The depth and breadth of his catalogue is exceptional, including 15 Top 10 albums and an incredible stream of rock classics. Tom was a born storyteller and he turned life experiences, both good and bad, into songs of extraordinary power and emotion that continue to captivate millions of fans.

“Tom Petty and his songs are one of the reasons I became a musician and publisher. The whole team is looking forward to partnering with his estate to ensure that his music not only endures but that its impact continues to grow for many years to come.”

In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. Petty was also a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, and in the pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch.

Petty’s list of achievements include: Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, multiple Grammy Award winner, over 85 million records sold, performing to over 140 million fans worldwide, and Super Bowl halftime performer.

Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour.

Most recently, some of Petty’s closest friends and collaborators came together to curate Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.

PHOTO: Mark Seliger