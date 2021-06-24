Tomi Oyewumi joins PPL as equity, diversity and inclusion partner

PPL have made Tomi Oyewumi its equity, diversity and inclusion partner.

The role is responsible for implementing the actions required to ensure the organisations meets its pledge to deliver the Black Music Coalition’s five calls to action and the UK Music Diversity Taskforce Ten-Point Plan.

“I am delighted and proud to be joining PPL as their EDI Partner, I believe there is nothing more important than the impact you have on others," explained Oyewumi, who joins PPL from Heineken where she was collaboration manager and inclusion and diversity taskforce lead. "This is the legacy I want to leave behind, a legacy of positive change and equity.”

Kate Reilly, director of people and organisational development, welcomed the new appointment, explaining: “I am delighted that Tomi has joined PPL. Her experience in developing more equitable, diverse and inclusive organisations will be crucial to PPL as we work towards fulfilling our pledges to our staff and the wider industry. We have already made progress and I look forward to working with Tomi to continue these efforts.”

PPL chief executive officer Peter Leathem said the new role underlined the organisation's commitment to positive change.

“I want to welcome Tomi to PPL and thank her for joining us at such an important time for our industry," he said.

"The desire for positive change, from all corners of the music ecosystem, is an encouraging sign and Tomi will play a crucial role in ensuring PPL is a place of work that welcomes and champions anyone, regardless of race, gender, sexuality, age, disability, background or any other protected characteristic. Over the past year we have introduced a number of policies and initiatives and made positive strides to achieving our goals, but there is still much more we need to do. I am excited to work with Tomi to drive forward this positive change.”

