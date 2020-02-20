Tones & I signs with Kobalt for international neighbouring rights

Kobalt has signed Tones & I to an international neighbouring rights deal.

The arrangement provides the Australian singer-songwriter, real name Toni Watson, with access to a full range of global administration and royalty maximisation services.

Tones & I spent 11 weeks at the top of the UK singles chart in 2019 with her global breakout hit, Dance Monkey, which became the longest-running No.1 single by a female artist in UK chart history.

Simon Moor, MD of Kobalt Music Group APAC, said: “The rise of Tones And I and her single "Dance Monkey" has been both ubiquitous and chart topping, but when you consider songs such as "Never Seen The Rain" and "Johnny Run Away", the true depth of talent becomes apparent and it is easy to see that the future will be both bright as well as enduring!”

Regan Lethbridge, David Morgan and Jackson Walkden-Brown, co-managers of Tones and I added, “We’re absolutely pumped to be working with Kobalt on the neighbouring rights front! Our detailed discussions leading up to doing this deal really reinforced for us that they’re the best in the business when it comes to this relatively complex and evolving income stream. They’re exceptionally passionate about Tones and we’re very confident that this will be a long and fruitful relationship."

Ann Tausis, CEO, Kobalt Neighbouring Rights said: “I am so very pleased that Tones and her team have partnered with us for the collection of neighbouring rights. More and more global artists are becoming aware of this important revenue stream that has lots of rules and exceptions affecting who gets paid and where. It’s complex. Tones and I is the latest global star to recognise this area and our years of expertise will ensure she receives the income due to her across the globe.”

Kobalt Neighbouring Rights is the largest neighbouring rights agent in the world, representing over 2,000 performers such as A$AP Rocky, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Wayne, Sia and Young Thug.