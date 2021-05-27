Transgressive and Warner Chappell sign The Joy to global deal

The Joy have signed a worldwide publishing deal with Transgressive Publishing and Warner Chappell Music.

The band – comprising Ntokozo Magcaba, Melokuhle Mkhungo, Sanele Ngcobo, Phelelani Sithole and Sandile Sphelele Hlophe – from South Africa are building their international reach.

Their new single, Isencane Lengane, was recorded and produced by Two Inch Punch, the UK record producer known for his work with Jessie Ware, Rag’N’Bone Man, Rex Orange County, Sam Smith and Years & Years. The song blends traditional Zulu music with modern a capella.

Two Inch Punch has also signed the band to his label imprint Love You Up, which is on UMG’s Decca records, and is working with them in partnership with his management team at September.

The band met while still at high school in the township of Hammarsdale in Kwazulu-Natal, near Durban. Their music began to spread globally off the back of the band’s Instagram account.

Toby L, co-founder of Transgressive, said: "When Two Inch Punch first played us The Joy it was a genuine time-stands-still moment. Their sheer musicality and immediately distinctive and uplifting vocal range combine to form the most intoxicating band we've heard in years. They don't sound like anyone else and produce music that is totally timeless.

“As writers, they take inspiration from traditional local songs, yet provide their own unique, contemporary steer through a love of modern pop music. Right now, it's just a cappella and all the more mind-blowing for it, but who knows where things will turn next. We couldn't be more honoured to welcome them to Transgressive Publishing alongside our partners at Warner Chappell Music."

Shani Gonzales, MD, UK and head of international A&R, Warner Chappell Music, added: “The Joy must be the most appropriately named band in the world! They’ve set social media ablaze with their distinctive sound and songs that truly tell stories. We’ve seen with the likes of Master KG how artists can come out of South Africa and conquer the world, and we’re excited to support The Joy in their global ambitions.”