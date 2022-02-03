Twitch and Merlin announce strategic partnership

Merlin has announced a new agreement with Twitch.

The partnership recognises independent artists and their impact on the Twitch community, which is a centre for fan engagement and new music discovery.

The new relationship hopes to expand direct communications between Merlin members and Twitch, opening up support for those members and their artists to grow their audience bases, and unlock marketing opportunities.

Jeremy Sirota, Merlin CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Twitch for this groundbreaking deal. We’ve been engaged in conversations with Twitch since the day I started at Merlin, and I’m pleased that our team found a path for Merlin members and their artists to better engage fan communities across the Twitch ecosystem, whether in music, gaming or beyond. Merlin members are excited to lean into this opportunity on behalf of their artists.”

Tracy Chan, VP, head of music at Twitch, said: “It really is an exciting time to be an independent artist. The relationship between fan and artist has been transformed, and we're proud to offer a new pathway to success for so many artists. Our partnership with Merlin affords their members’ independent artists an on-ramp to our devoted and engaged Twitch community. We are grateful for the collaborative work of our colleagues at Merlin and know that, together, we can achieve great things for a sector of the music community that has never been more influential.”