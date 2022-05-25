UK music companies to embark on sync mission to promote British music in Hollywood

The UK music industry's annual trade mission to Los Angeles, to promote British music for use in TV, film and advertising, is back this year from September 12-16 following a three-year hiatus.

Hosted by East West Studios in the heart of Hollywood, the event supports the growth of UK music exports in film, TV, video games soundtracks and TV/radio adverts – an industry worth over £30 million to the UK recorded music sector in 2021, according to the BPI in its All About The Music 2022 yearbook.

The five-day event includes a mix of panels, site visits, practical sessions, meetings and keynote speakers, as well as a networking reception held in honour of the delegates hosted by the British consul general, Emily Cloke.

The LA Sync Mission is organised jointly by UK record labels association the BPI, the Music Publishers Association (MPA) and the Department for International Trade (DIT), and is open to all UK music and other companies that are actively engaged in sync.

Chris Tams, BPI director independent member services, and Lucie Caswell, MPA chief policy, rights and public affairs officer, said: “We’ve all missed LA Sync, and we’re planning an exciting programme to welcome back this most eagerly-anticipated event. The mission has an excellent track record in creating additional value for UK artists and songwriters and record labels and music publishers by helping to bring about deals to place their work in major films and TV soundtracks, video games and adverts, and in the process boost British music exports.”