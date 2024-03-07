UK rapper AntsLive signs to Warner Chappell

MOBO-nominated rapper AntsLive has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

The rising rap star from north London went viral in 2023 with his hit Number One Candidate and debut mixtape Just A Matter Of Time.

AntsLive has already amassed 10 million streams. He was nominated for two 2024 MOBO Awards – Best Newcomer and Best Video for Number One Candidate (directed by his manager Tom Emmerson).

AntsLive said: “I’m grateful to be kicking off the year by joining the Warner Chappell roster. Susie helped make my experience at the Vegas camp a turning point in signing the deal, and I'm so happy to have a female-heavy team with Shani and Amber on board as well. They all get my vision, so I know we’ll get the best out of each other as we create new projects together this year.”

AntsLive is one of the hottest and most distinct rappers in the UK at the moment Susie Woodbridge

Susie Woodbridge, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “AntsLive is one of the hottest and most distinct rappers in the UK at the moment. His personality and drive are second to none. How many artists would strap themselves to a plane for a video shoot?! I’m really grateful that he’s given us the chance to partner with him and we can’t wait to get stuck in and help create the next chapter of his career.”

Prior to creating music, AntsLive focused on his love for football and was on Chelsea’s books as a teenager.

His first track, Brown Liquor, was released in 2020 and now has more than two million streams.

Current single Cutlery was created during WCM’s Vegas songwriting camp last year.

PHOTO: (L-R Tom Emmerson (AntsLive’s Manager), AntsLive, Susie Woodbridge, Amber Davis, Shani Gonzales