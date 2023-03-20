Ultra International Music Publishing and Helix Records appoints Vanessa Kanapin to A&R role

Ultra International Music Publishing and dance label Helix Records have appointed Vanessa Kanapin to the position of director of A&R for Germany, Switzerland & Austria (GSA).

Based in Berlin, Kanapin will report directly to company founder and CEO Patrick Moxey.

Kanapin joins the company from German independent publisher Budde Music, where she held the title of A&R and song plugging manager.

Vanessa Kanapin said: “I’m honoured to be a part of Patrick’s Team. I strongly believe that with our international set up, the high-quality skills we have in every department combined with our passion for good music and artist-facing service ethic, we will provide writers and artists from GSA with a unique home. I’m looking forward to this new journey and all the great successes we will achieve together!’’

Patrick Moxey, founder and CEO of Ultra Music Publishing and Helix Records, said: “Vanessa is a highly talented and proven A&R executive with great experience and extensive networks throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Her arrival augments our already successful A&R team and strengthens our presence in those important territories.”