UMP Germany and Electric Feel Europe expand global partnership with Jumpa publishing deal

Universal Music Publishing Germany and Electric Feel Europe have signed producer and songwriter Jumpa to an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement.

This new agreement builds upon his previous administration deal and adds UMPG as co-publisher.

Jumpa has written hits for hip-hop and pop acts such as Apache 207, Udo Lindenberg, Badmómzjay, Bausa, Sido, Loredana, Montez and Kool Savas, among others.

In February, Jumpa was awarded the GEMA Music Authors' Prize in the category Most Successful Song for Komet by Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207, the longest-running No.1 in Germany to date with 21 weeks at the top.

The extension with Jumpa strengthens the collaborative agreement between UMP Germany and Electric Feel Europe, whose other signings include hit producers Suena and Berky, as well as German artists such as Cloudy June and Luzi.

Thomas Vidovic, MD of Universal Music Publishing Germany, SVP Austria & Switzerland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Jumpa is part of the UMPG and Electric Feel family. He is one the greatest producers of our time. Coming from the German rap scene, he has been shaping the sound of a whole generation. With countless hit songs in the books, his talent and skills are still awe-inspiring. We’re so much looking forward to working with him and seeing his star rise outside of Germany.”

Jumpa said: “I'm excited to announce that I've renewed my contract with Universal Music Publishing and Electric Feel Publishing. The past three years have been a journey of growth, challenges, and musical exploration. This renewal is a commitment to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new musical landscapes. Thanks to Universal Music Publishing and Electric Feel for their support.”

Niels Eberhardt, head of operations, Electric Feel Publishing Europe, said: “Jumpa has proven several times over the last few years that he’s one of the most outstanding and innovative producers in Europe. We’re really proud to extend this partnership, accompany him on the upcoming journey and are very excited about all future projects.”

PHOTO: Tristar Media/Getty Images