UMPG aligns with Organized Chaos on signing UK producer Scott Forshaw

Universal Music Publishing Group has partnered with dance music publisher Organized Chaos on the signing of UK producer Scott Forshaw to a global deal.

Scott Forshaw has amassed 15 million global streams through major dance label releases on Armada, Ultra, and Toolroom, and a peak of more than 250,000 unique monthly listeners on Spotify. Beyond his solo work, Forshaw also has co-production credits with artists such as John Newman, Altego, Black Caviar, and more.

Forshaw joins a roster of chart-topping talent at Organized Chaos including PS1, Tobtok, Tim Powell and Ros T.

The deal will see Forshaw working closely alongside Organized Chaos co-founders Adam Griffin and Robert Davies, as the publishing brand continues its growth alongside record label and artist management agency Perfect Havoc, where Forshaw is also now signed.

Over 200 songs have been published to date from the Organized Chaos catalogue including PS1’s UK Top 20 hit Fake Friends featuring Alex Hosking (No.19), culminating in worldwide syncs with brands such as Google, Apple and Canon.

Forshaw’s profile is most prolific in the Middle East where he’s a regular on the festival circuit and club scene, notably as resident DJ at Zero Gravity, Dubai’s largest beach club since 2016.

Perfect Havoc/Organized Chaos co-founder Adam Griffin said: “We are delighted to sign Scott Forshaw. Having worked together since January, we have been blown away by his speed and quality of delivery. He brings versatile production of the highest standard across all genres for other musical stars, but also as an artist in his own right.

“His incredible experience DJing at some of the biggest festivals in the world and supporting artists like Swedish House Mafia in arenas means he knows what works on crowds, which is a bit lost in the marketplace at the moment. He is one of the biggest and most trusted DJ's in the Emirates. Also, working with artists such as John Newman for years, is testament to Scott’s talent. He’s charming, easy to work with,extremely hard working and very quick. He has a wonderful future ahead.”

Scott Forshaw said: “I am excited to embark on the next chapter of my career with Adam, Rob and the UMPG/Organized Chaos team. I believe that together, we can build upon the strong foundations we have established and advance towards future successes.”

Dougie Bruce, senior A&R Director, UMPG, said: “We are delighted to welcome Scott Forshaw to UMPG. Scott is a rare, versatile and highly skilled producer. Working with our sub-publisher Organized Chaos, we are very excited to welcome him to our joint roster and realise the project together.”

New music from Scott Forshaw with Perfect Havoc/Organized Chaos can be expected later this year, as the label continues to build on its 10 billion global streams and multiple Platinum, Gold and Silver awards.

PHOTO: (L-R) Pete Simmons (UMPG Head of A&R, UK), Tim Hughes (Perfect Havoc A&R), Scott Forshaw, Adam Griffin (Perfect Havoc Head of A&R).