UMPG and Organized Chaos renew deal with hitmaker Tim Powell

Universal Music Publishing Group and Organized Chaos have announced the extension of their deal with former Xenomania member Tim Powell.

British songwriter, producer and mixer Powell has worked on Hole In The Head and Round Round by Sugababes, Call The Shots by Girls Aloud and Love etc by the Pet Shop Boys.

He left Xenomania in 2010, and has since co-written with Paloma Faith, Saint Etienne, Little Mix and more, moving into dance music in more recent years, during which time he began working with Organized Chaos, a sister company to Perfect Havoc.

His credits now include Rely On Me by Sigala, Gabry Ponte and Alex Gaudino, I Can’t Wait by Tiësto and Solardo feat. Poppy Bascombe, Better by Sonny Fodera and Celebrate by Jodie Harsh, which was synced on Sex Education. Powell’s combined songs have now amassed more than 1.5 billion streams globally.

Dougie Bruce, senior A&R director at UMPG, said: “Tim is an exceptional musical talent who has proven over the last 20 years his relevance to British and global music. UMPG are delighted to continue working with him and, as always, are committed to the next chapters of his success.”

Jonny Martin of Starwood Management, said: “We are delighted to have extended our relationship with Universal Music Publishing and Organized Chaos. Tim is a rare breed in that he is able to handle production or topline and, on occasion, even vocals during the writing process. He is a proven hitmaker and works with the best in class on a daily basis. His work ethic is exceptional, and his versatility, talent and humility have made him ever-present in the industry for a long time now. Dougie, Claire, Adam, Rob and their teams have been instrumental in keeping Tim at the sharp end of dance and pop writing and producing and we are very pleased to be part of the family for the future.”

Powell’s upcoming credits include cuts with CamrinWatson, Sonny Fodera, Matt Guy, St Ettienne and Blasterjaxx.

Pictured above: L-R: Dougie Bruce (senior A&R director, UMPG), Jonny Martin (Starwood Management), Tim Powell, Adam Griffin (head of A&R, Perfect Havoc), Tim Hughes (A&R, Perfect Havoc)