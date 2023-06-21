UMPG appoints Annette Gentz as general manager GSA, Classics & Screen

Universal Music Publishing Group has appointed Annette Gentz to the role of general manager GSA (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Classics & Screen.

Based in Berlin, she will report to Thomas Vidovic, MD of UMPG Germany and Natasha Baldwin, executive vice president, UMPG Classics & Screen.

In addition to her new role, Gentz will bring her film and stage music agency, Annette Gentz / Music & Film Arts, into UMPG where it will continue operating under its own name. The agency has been producing and supervising soundtracks for European and international productions for more than 10 years.

The move makes UMPG the first major to provide expanded composer services in the film, TV and stage music space.

Previous film projects Gentz was involved in include scores by Volker Bertelmann/ Hauschka, Dascha Dauenhauer, Michael Nyman, Hannah von Hübbenet, Carsten Nicolai/ Alva Noto, Max Richter, Freya Arde, Frans Bak, Annette Focks and John Gürtler & Jan Miserre.

Most recently, she supervised the score deal for Volker Bertelmann/ Hauschka that won him the 2023 Academy Award for Best Original Score for All Quiet on the Western Front.

Annette Gentz said: “It is a great honour and privilege for me to join UMPG Classics & Screen GSA. My life’s work has been bringing opera, music theatre, ballet and film scores into the 21st century, while preserving and honouring these incredible musical heritages. There are unlimited opportunities for innovation, and I’m committed to supporting projects that speak to inclusive and culturally diverse audiences. I look forward to exploring these together with our distinguished composers and dedicated global team.”

Natasha Baldwin, executive vice president of UMPG Classics & Screen, said: “Annette is a force of nature and a longstanding champion of composers across European film/TV and on stage. We are excited not only to have Annette lead our fast-moving Classics & Screen business in GSA, but also to build upon our reputation as the best global home for composers through the joining of her agency to UMPG. This is an exciting next step in the continued evolution of our Classics & Screen business and for UMPG’s unwavering commitment to composers and songwriters.”

Thomas Vidovic, MD of Universal Music Publishing Germany and SVP of Universal Music Publishing Austria & Switzerland, added: “From both global and local perspectives, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Annette and her award-winning film & arts agency to UMPG which will add distinguished creative value for our songwriters. Bringing more film score expertise to our team will strengthen our sync synergies as a full-service music publisher, and we look forward to expanding our valuable services for clients in film, TV and advertising.”