UMPG appoints Jamie Kinelski to senior vice president of A&R

Universal Music Publishing Group has appointed Jamie Kinelski to the position of senior vice president of A&R.

Kinelski will report to executive vice president and head of US A&R, Jennifer Knoepfle. She is based in the company’s New York offices.

“In her new position, Kinelski will sign, develop and guide the evolution of emerging and established songwriters, artists and producers, while further solidifying UMPG’s standing as a frontrunner in cultivating talent,” said a statement.

Kinelski will also work closely with Knoepfle to strengthen and expand the company’s US A&R team.

Jennifer Knoepfle said: “We are so fortunate to welcome someone as seasoned and well respected as Jamie to UMPG. She is a tremendous asset to the dynamic and fresh executive team we are building, and her vast publishing and leadership experience will be extremely valuable to our company’s continued growth and innovation. Jamie is a fierce advocate for songwriters, and I look forward to working with her to provide an incredible experience and nurturing environment for the talented creators we work with today, and those we’ll be welcoming in the future.”

Jamie Kinelski said: “I am so fortunate to work with some of the most revered songwriters and musical creators in the world, each and every day. I am also deeply grateful for the opportunity to expand my role at UMPG, where I have the honor of working with two of the very best executives in the business: Jody Gerson and Jennifer Knoepfle. I couldn’t be more excited to begin this new chapter and take on the important goal of growing our incredible A&R team and working with them to pursue my greatest passion: discovering and mentoring new talent, who remain the lifeblood of our industry.”

Kinelski has joined UMPG from Kobalt, where she has served as that company’s senior vice president & head of West Coast creative since 2022. She signed and developed a roster of creative talent, including Rogét Chahayed, Cuco, Dijon, Father John Misty, Saya Gray, Julia Lewis, Michael Pollack, Moses Sumney, Jake Torrey, Kali Uchis and Pop Wansel.

Kinelski was integral to Kobalt’s forging of key partnerships with Heavy Duty Publishing and 88Rising.

Before joining Kobalt in 2014 as creative director, Kinelski served as director of creative services, Pop/Rock at ASCAP, where she signed artists including Big Sean and Haim.

Photo Credit: Lexi Wimberly