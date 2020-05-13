UMPG appoints Joe Fang as first MD in China

UMPG has appointed Joe Fang as the company’s first ever MD, China, effective immediately.

Based in Beijing, Fang reports to Andrew Jenkins, President, Australia and Asia Pacific Region, UMPG.

In his new role, Fang is responsible for the development of UMPG China at its new headquarters in Beijing. He will oversee business strategy and growth of the company’s Chinese language roster in a growing market.

He will lead the development of UMPG Hong Kong as the region’s leading music publisher.

The appointment follows the deal with China’s Tencent to take a 10% stake in UMG.

UMPG COO Marc Cimino said: “Continuing with our efforts to be best-in-class around the world, we have put a strong and strategic emphasis on UMPG’s growth in China. There is no one better suited to accomplish that than Joe Fang who is leading us in what has become a very exciting territory for our songwriters.”

“From the first moment we met Joe, it was clear that his leadership abilities, integrity, ambition and passion for music were qualities that fit perfectly with the culture we have at UMPG. We are thrilled to have Joe leading our business in China and look forward to the many accomplishments that he will achieve with his team.”

Fang said: “I am from a music family but never imagined having the incredible opportunity of working for Universal Music Publishing. Since I’ve taken the job, I’ve seen so much excitement in the eyes of local musicians and songwriters after they really understood what a true music publisher can do for them. China needs UMPG, just as UMPG needs China.”

“I am thankful to have Andrew Jenkins’ guidance as my mentor along the way. We are proud to be led by Jody Gerson, a true aspiration for me and my team, and Marc Cimino who provides incredible support and trust.”

Fang most recently served as head of production at BASE Media.

UMPG recently joined the Music Copyright Society of China (MCSC).