UMPG CEO & chairman Jody Gerson elected to board of Project Healthy Minds

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, has been elected to the board of directors of Project Healthy Minds, a mental health tech non-profit.

Gerson is the first ever female chairman of a global music company, and the first woman to be named CEO of a major music publisher.

“Building on her long history of social activism at a time when a record-breaking number of artists are using their music to shine a light on mental health, Gerson will help accelerate Project Healthy Minds’ efforts to build deep partnerships across the music, entertainment, and media landscapes to scale the organisation’s impact and mission to expand access to mental health services for all.”

Jody Gerson said: “As a music executive, I’ve made it my life’s work to represent and protect artists and songwriters. Not only to help ensure that their creativity is respected and valued, but that their mental health and wellbeing are never overlooked on my watch.

“Anxiety and other mental health issues often walk hand-in-hand with artistry, and it’s my responsibility to let the creative people I work with know that they don’t have to deal with these issues on their own. In turn, artists can help to publicly dispel the notion that surviving in an often lonely and isolating world is just a matter of toughening up. Life is not easy, and seeking care for good mental health needs to be both destigmatised and encouraged.”

“I’m honoured to join the board of Project Healthy Minds and help fulfill Phil Schermer’s vision to bring the availability of mental health care to anyone who wants and needs it,” Gerson added.

“Jody Gerson’s career is best characterised by one word: trailblazer,” said Phillip Schermer, founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds. “She has an uncanny ability to see around corners and build great companies. One of the secrets to her success is her empathy for others – her ability to understand and advocate for artists. As we expand our partnerships with artists, songwriters, and creatives more broadly, I cannot imagine a better leader to join the Project Healthy Minds board of directors.”

Project Healthy Minds board chair Lisa Licht added: "Jody is a powerhouse whose unparalleled ability to harness the power of music and culture to inspire change will be a tremendous asset to our mission. Her vision and commitment will help us reframe the dialogue about mental health and build a future that expands vital access to care for all."

Next month, Gerson will receive the 2025 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honour at the 50th anniversary of the Pre-Grammy Gala.

Gerson also co-founded and serves on the board of directors for She Is The Music, a non-profit championing equality and inclusion for women. She also serves on boards for the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) and The Archer School for Girls.

In October, Project Healthy Minds held its third annual World Mental Health Day Festival and second annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.