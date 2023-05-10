UMPG chairman & CEO Jody Gerson to be honoured by International Confederation of Music Publishers

The International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) is to honour Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The global trade body for the music publishing industry will present the senior executive with the ICMP Ralph Peer ll Award for Outstanding Contribution to Global Music Publishing. She is the first female chairman of a global music company to receive this honour.

The award will be presented following ICMP’s 2023 AGM at Abbey Road Studios in London on July 10, 2023.

Created in 2013, the award pays tribute to music publishing leaders demonstrating exceptional global work, while protecting and promoting the work of songwriters and composers.

Awardees are shortlisted by ICMP’s global board and voted by ICMP’s worldwide membership. Previous winners include Irwin Z Robinson, Misa Watanabe, MIDEM and Ralph Peer II.

Jody Gerson is chairman and CEO of UMPG, as well as a member of Universal Music Group’s Executive Management Board. She made history as the first female chairman of a global music company and the first woman to be named CEO of a major music publisher.

Since joining UMPG in 2015, Gerson has transformed the business into a global home for songwriters with annual revenues of $1.8 billion, more than doubling the company’s revenue.

Gerson has signed and works with the world’s biggest superstars, including Elton John, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Adele, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, SZA, Rosalia, Drake, Steve Lacy, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Maren Morris, and more.

She also led UMPG’s historic acquisitions of the catalogues of Bob Dylan, Sting, Neil Diamond and others.

Jody has made a tremendous, global impact on the music industry and inspired countless people along the way Jackie Alway

Gerson co-founded the global non-profit She Is The Music, and serves on boards of directors of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the National Music Publishers Association, among others.

Ralph Peer II, ICMP honorary president & Peermusic executive chair, said: “I am particularly delighted the ICMP membership have chosen Jody for this year’s award recipient. Jody has tirelessly advocated to defend songwriters’ rights and the value of music on a global scale. This award celebrates Jody’s commitment and actions to enhance the livelihoods of songwriters and music companies and to safeguard the future of music creators worldwide.”

Jody Gerson said: “I am honoured to be recognised by my peers at the ICMP. I am fortunate to be in a business I love, a company I am very proud of and the best part of all is that we support the greatest songwriters in the world.”

Jackie Alway, ICMP chair & UMPG EVP, international legal & industry affairs, said: “Jody has made a tremendous, global impact on the music industry and inspired countless people along the way. I’m absolutely delighted that ICMP is honouring her with this well- deserved award, recognising her unique blend of outstanding business leadership, unparalleled creative vision, and deep personal integrity. The celebration at Abbey Road promises to be a very special night with our community and esteemed guests, and I am looking forward to it.”

John Phelan, ICMP director general, said: “This award is voted for by ICMP’s membership across six continents and is our highest accolade. Named in honour of ICMP’s co-founder Ralph Peer II, this year it will be bestowed on a fellow industry giant - Jody Gerson. Our July event series, in the crucible of culture that is Abbey Road, promises to be a night to come together, commemorate and celebrate.”

ICMP’s AGM will also feature a keynote speaker and music performance, as industry representatives from across five continents gather to discuss key industry issues.

Limited tickets will be released for non-ICMP members this week.