UMPG chairman & CEO Jody Gerson to be honoured with Grammy Salute To Industry Icons award

Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, will be honored at the 50th anniversary of the Pre-Grammy Gala with the prestigious GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons award.

The award is in recognition of her “transformative leadership and impact on the music industry”.

The event, hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis, will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton, the night before the 2025 Grammys.

“Jody is an inspirational leader who champions integrity and inclusivity in everything she does and is a revolutionary executive,” said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy. “She has opened doors for and propelled the careers of many of the world’s greatest songwriters, while simultaneously serving as one of the biggest advocates for women in music. We are thrilled to host an extraordinary evening that not only celebrates her remarkable impact but also marks the gala’s incredible 50-year milestone.”

“Jody Gerson is one of the music industry’s most illustrious leaders, and I am thrilled that she will be this year’s Salute To Industry Icons honoree,” said Clive Davis. “Jody’s longtime trailblazing commitment to supporting songwriters across the music spectrum as well as her tireless dedication to advocacy, diversity and equality in the music business are exemplary. Artists and the industry at large are fortunate to have a leader with such tremendous insight and passion at the helm.”

As chairman and CEO of UMPG, Gerson leads a global company with 48 offices in 40 countries and more than 850 employees. She is the first female chairman of a global music company and the first woman to be named CEO of a major music publisher.

Since joining UMPG in 2015, Gerson has developed the company into a global publishing powerhouse that owns and administers more than five million copyrights.

Gerson has signed and works with artists including Adele, Bee Gees, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Drake, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Elton John, Alicia Keys, Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Maren Morris, the Prince estate, Rosalía, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, SZA, The Weeknd, and more.

She also led UMPG’s acquisitions of the catalogues of Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Sting, and others.

Gerson co-founded the global nonprofit She Is The Music. She also serves on boards for the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the National Music Publishers Association, New Roads School, and Project Healthy Minds.

Gerson also oversees Polygram Entertainment, UMPG’s film and television division, where she has executive-produced acclaimed projects such as Music Box: Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary, The Bee Gees: How to Mend a Broken Heart, and upcoming documentaries on Prince and Bernie Taupin.