UMPG combines global music offerings for film, TV and ad clients with new initiative

Universal Music Publishing Group – who are shortlisted for Publisher Of The Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards – has unveiled UMPG Music Solutions, combining its worldwide networks of sync and custom music offerings for film, television and advertising.

As stated in an official press release, the service will provide “a single point of access in each local market to the company’s worldwide network of songwriters, composers, producers and sync resources – including its sync division, production music division and bespoke composition offerings – as well as those of select partners.”

Client inquiries will be managed by UMPG’s local sync offices, as well as through Universal Publishing Production Music.

Speaking about the unveiling, Tom Eaton, senior vice president, music for advertising, film & TV at UMPG said: "UMPG's Film, TV and Advertising teams strive to provide best-in-class service for our clients. With UMPG Music Solutions, we are highlighting the fact that our capabilities extend far beyond commercial music licensing. By harnessing the talents of our world-class roster, as well as our creative partners, UMPG continues to go above and beyond in providing the best results for all of our clients’ needs.”

Additionally, UMPG Music Solutions will offer access to songwriters, producers and composers from partner companies around the world, including: Elias Music, Green United Music, Decca Publishing, AMP.Amsterdam, DJDTP, Sup3rsonic and more.

Earlier this month, Universal Music Publishing Group revealed its support strategy for songwriters during the Covid-19 pandemic. You can read about it here.

* To read the full accountancy special report, see the new issue of Music Week, available now, or click here. To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.