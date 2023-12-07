UMPG launches publishing joint venture with DnB Allstars

Universal Music Publishing Group has formed a joint venture with DnB Allstars, the London-based label and events company specialising in drum and bass.

Key artists to emerge from DnB Allstars include Vibe Chemistry, Alcemist, Kenya Grace, Hedex and Bou.

Through the new joint venture, rising writers joining DnB Allstars and UMPG include alt-R&B singer & songwriter Grace Barton, New Zealand-based vocalist and producer Elipsa, and DJ/producer Tsuki.

Joshua Williams, creator of DnB Allstars, said: “I’m incredibly excited to start the next chapter of DnB Allstars alongside UMPG. We’re thrilled to be working with Dougie Bruce and the team to sign some of the best new and established artists and writers in the scene to shape the future of drum and bass.”

Dougie Bruce, senior A&R director, UMPG, said: “Josh is a pioneer on the new wave DnB scene. What he has achieved in such a short space of time across the label and his events sets a truly entrepreneurial standard in the genre. Adding publishing to his already successful business was a logical step for him and we are delighted that he chose UMPG to partner and grow with. His infectious nature and self-belief in the brand will ensure there will be many signings to DnB Allstars Publishing.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Pete Bott (Lawyer, DnB Allstars), Dougie Bruce (Senior A&R Director, UMPG), Josh Williams (Creator, DnB All Stars), Erin Ruxton (Senior Legal & Business Affairs Manager, UMPG)