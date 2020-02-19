UMPG launches royalty portal

UMPG Window has launched to provide the publisher’s songwriters and clients with instant access to real-time earnings and data.

The UMPG Window app can be installed on iOS and Android platforms on mobile and computer.

The portal provides comprehensive views of where, when and how songs are consumed around the world.

Using cloud-indexing technology, the system offers detailed information in both numeric and graphic representations. Clients can view earnings by work title, accounting periods, territory, digital service provider, income source, income group, income type, local/international and more.

UMPG Window features customised settings that provide tailored information snapshots based on user preference. It provides society registration information, registration status and full song copyright information on all works.

John Reston, EVP global administration at UMPG, said” “In designing and developing UMPG Window, our team worked closely with our songwriters and clients to best understand what they most wanted from a world-class, fully transparent portal and app. This kind of collaboration is a reflection of how we do business: our songwriters and publisher clients are partners in everything we do. We will always keep innovating to better the lives of our writers and support their songs, and that is why UMPG continues to raise the bar for the industry.”

UMPG circulates international income on a quarterly basis to all UMPG affiliates. The portal launch also sees the introduction of a new international royalty ‘pipeline’ feature, enabling users to preview and access earnings as they are received around the world. It offers the ability for clients to request no-fee advances based on both current period earnings and international pipeline earnings.

UMPG said it is the only royalty portal to provide detailed film and TV information, with information on works used and royalties earned.

Mark Coltman, EVP global technology at UMPG, said: “UMPG Window is a testament to our commitment to building and delivering the best, most scalable systems in music publishing. Our guiding principle was creating a resource that empowered our songwriters and clients to easily access meaningful, usable and accurate data. We are so proud that the resulting application - functionally rich with superb, instant analytics - will be an outstanding, valuable tool that exceeds all expectations.”

In 2007, UMPG became the first major music publisher to launch an online royalty portal. Universal Music Group has also developed an app for artists.

Sony/ATV announced upgrades to its royalty system last year.