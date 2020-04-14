UMPG makes series of songwriter signings via Zoom

UMPG is continuing to built its roster during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The publisher has announced a number of new agreements, which were finalised via video conference service Zoom.

UMPG UK signed British-Japanese artist Rina Sawayama and songwriter-artist-producer Oscar Lang to exclusive, global publishing agreements. Jamie N Commons has extended his exclusive, global publishing agreement.

Sawayama will be dropping her first album via Dirty Hit on April 17. Lang co-wrote Coffee with Beabadoobee and the track has been sampled for streaming hit Death Bed by Powfu.

Lang is pictured in the Zoom signing with UMPG A&R Dougie Bruce, UMPG A&R manager Tom Cater, Russells solicitor Ally Horn and manager Terry Edwards.

Jamie N Commons was a co-writer on Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait. The songwriter from Bristol also featured on Eminem’s eighth studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, on the track Desperation.

UMPG Latin signed rising Latin producer Lil Geniuz to a global co-publishing agreement.

UMPG Australia has signed artist/songwriter Skÿe and producer/songwriter Billy Davis to global publishing agreements.