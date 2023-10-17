UMPG production music division launches Universal Music For Creators subscription service

Universal Production Music, a division of Universal Music Publishing Group, has launched a subscription service for online creators.

Universal Music For Creators provides content creators with claim-free, premium music and sound effects for online videos.

Under its subscription model, Universal Music for Creators provides consumers with unlimited access to its pre-cleared music and sound effects library, starting at $5.99 per month in the US.

The platform has more than 50,000 tracks and 200,000 sound effects.

In launching Universal Music for Creators, UMPG becomes the first major music publisher to offer a subscription programme to pre-cleared tracks that allows creators to add music and SFX to videos and podcasts without copyright claims.

Jody Gerson, UMPG chairman and CEO, said: “Universal Music for Creators delivers our unparalleled production music library to content creators everywhere for the first time. Innovative programs like this exemplify why Universal Production Music continues to lead the industry.”

Jane Carter, president of Universal Production Music, said: “We’re thrilled to become the first major publisher to offer production music to content creators as a subscription service and grow the accessibility of our music catalogue. With a brand heritage that signifies trust, quality and prestige, Universal Music for Creators will provide affordable, hassle-free music and sound effects for the most imaginative creators. We are excited to provide yet another innovative opportunity to support our talented production music songwriters and composers.”

Universal Music for Creators has more than 80 regularly updated playlists tailored specifically for creator content, curated by TV and film music directors.

Creators can download safe-to-use music for their digital videos, create playlists and build soundtracks with stems.

Previously only available to TV and film industries, the catalogue boasts more tracks and SFX than any other claims-free music subscription service.