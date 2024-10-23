UMPG promotes Jennifer Knoepfle to head of US A&R

Universal Music Publishing Group executive vice president Jennifer Knoepfle has been promoted to head of US A&R.

Knoepfle will continue to be based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and serve as an EVP of the company. She reports to chairman & CEO Jody Gerson.

She will expand the company’s US A&R team and lead its executives in identifying, signing and nurturing new and developing songwriters, artists and producers, as well as creating and providing opportunities for legacy talent to enhance their artistry and careers.

Knoepfle will also focus on growing UMPG’s catalogue of contemporary hits and iconic songs. It follows the move of David Gray to London to run the UK business.

Among Knoepfle’s initial moves in hiring and elevating A&R executives are the promotion of UMPG’s Daniella Rasho to director of global A&R and Deeba Abrishamchi to director of US A&R.

Additionally, she has recruited Hollie Boston to the company as director of US A&R.

Jody Gerson said: “I am overjoyed to promote Jenn to this much deserved position as head of US A&R. She embodies everything a creative music executive should be; she possesses the ear to identify the best artists and writers – often early in their careers – and knows how to support, nurture and amplify their talents. Additionally, she is a thoughtful leader and mentor to our A&R team. I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with Jenn for years to come!”

Jennifer Knoepfle said: “Every day, I am humbled to work alongside some of the most revered musical talent in the world. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to expand my role at UMPG, where I have the privilege of working with one of the very best executives in the business, Jody Gerson. I couldn’t be more excited to take on this new chapter, growing our incredible A&R team and working with them to pursue my greatest passion: discovering and nurturing talent, which remains the lifeblood of our industry.”

Knoepfle joined UMPG as executive vice president and co-head of US A&R in 2022. Signings include Jack Antonoff, Lord Huron, Maggie Rogers and Wallows (who all followed Knoepfle to UMPG from her previous position at Sony Music Publishing), as well as Mark Ambor, Lucy Dacus, The Dare, Alex G, Danny L Harle, David Kushner, Lorde, Dylan Neustadter, Steve Rusch, Patrick Wimberly and Dan Wilson. She also works closely with UMPG songwriter and artist Gracie Abrams.

Knoepfle moved to UMPG after 13 years at Sony Music Publishing, most recently as senior vice president of creative.

Prior to her years at Sony, Knoepfle served as senior director of membership at ASCAP from 2005-2009..