UMPG's Jackie Alway appointed next chair of ICMP board

“I am truly honoured to have been elected as the first woman chair in ICMP’s history and thank my fellow board members for this privilege," said Alway, who joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2020. "I am looking forward to our continued partnership across the publishing community – especially with our independent company members – and working with the talented executive in the service of our community and the creators we represent.
"Many thanks to Chris for his invaluable contributions to ICMP during his four years as chair. While there is always more to do, so much has been achieved during his tenure. With the collective commitment of all involved, including our hard-working CEO and management team, I am confident we are ready for the challenge ahead.”
Jackie is an outstanding executive and colleague
Chris Butler, Wise Music Group
Butler has served as ICMP chair for four years will continue as an elected board director.
“It has been a pleasure and privilege to have chaired ICMP for the past four years," he said. "Much has been achieved for which my thanks go to my fellow directors and the ICMP secretariat.
"Looking forward, Jackie is an outstanding executive and colleague, and I congratulate her as she begins her term as our chair.”
The global trade body for the music publishing industry, ICMP has made a series of new appointments to its board executive following its annual processes, bringing in Jo Smith (international director, Warner Chappell Music) and Niclass Bjorlund (director of ICMP’s Swedish national trade association Musikförläggarna) as vice-chairs.
"As future chair, Jackie will bring the characteristic superb energy and expertise we see day in, day out. We’re excited about working together in this new role to deliver ICMP’s daily mission - growing the value of music and defending the rights of music publishers and creator partners worldwide.”
MPA chair Roberto Neri said: “I am thrilled for Jackie to represent our UK MPA and become chair of ICMP. Jackie’s knowledge and commitment to our community is recognised by us all and I know she will continue to do her best to safeguard every rights holder and creator. I would also like to highlight and personally thank Chris Butler for his leadership and dedication to ICMP over the past four years.”