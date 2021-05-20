UMPG's Jackie Alway appointed next chair of ICMP board

“I am truly honoured to have been elected as the first woman chair in ICMP’s history and thank my fellow board members for this privilege," said Alway, who joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2020. "I am looking forward to our continued partnership across the publishing community – especially with our independent company members – and working with the talented executive in the service of our community and the creators we represent.

"Many thanks to Chris for his invaluable contributions to ICMP during his four years as chair. While there is always more to do, so much has been achieved during his tenure. With the collective commitment of all involved, including our hard-working CEO and management team, I am confident we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Jackie is an outstanding executive and colleague Chris Butler, Wise Music Group

Butler has served as ICMP chair for four years will continue as an elected board director.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to have chaired ICMP for the past four years," he said. "Much has been achieved for which my thanks go to my fellow directors and the ICMP secretariat.

"Looking forward, Jackie is an outstanding executive and colleague, and I congratulate her as she begins her term as our chair.”