UMPG's Jackie Alway appointed next chair of ICMP board

May 20th 2021 at 10:40AM
The International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) has announced Jackie Alway OBE as the next chair of the ICMP board.
 
Alway, EVP of Universal Music Publishing and MPA director, will succeed Wise Music Group's Chris Butler in the role. 

“I am truly honoured to have been elected as the first woman chair in ICMP’s history and thank my fellow board members for this privilege," said Alway, who joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2020. "I am looking forward to our continued partnership across the publishing community – especially with our independent company members – and working with the talented executive in the service of our community and the creators we represent.

"Many thanks to Chris for his invaluable contributions to ICMP during his four years as chair. While there is always more to do, so much has been achieved during his tenure. With the collective commitment of all involved, including our hard-working CEO and management team, I am confident we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Jackie is an outstanding executive and colleague

Chris Butler, Wise Music Group

Butler has served as ICMP chair for four years will continue as an elected board director.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to have chaired ICMP for the past four years," he said. "Much has been achieved for which my thanks go to my fellow directors and the ICMP secretariat.

"Looking forward, Jackie is an outstanding executive and colleague, and I congratulate her as she begins her term as our chair.”

The global trade body for the music publishing industry, ICMP has made a series of new appointments to its board executive following its annual processes, bringing in Jo Smith (international director, Warner Chappell Music) and Niclass Bjorlund (director of ICMP’s Swedish national trade association Musikförläggarna) as vice-chairs.

In addition, Ralph Peer II, executive chair, Peermusic and board director at ICMP’s US trade association member The National Music Publishers Association, becomes secretary, while Kathleen Marsh (CEO, Music Notes and director of The Music Publishers Association of the USA) is named treasurer. 
 
The ICMP board maintains its 50/50 composition of major and Independent music company execs and includes directors from 12 national trade associations across four continents. 
 
ICMP director general John Phelan added: My congratulations to all our colleagues on their appointments. Our industry extends especial thanks to Chris for his dedication to driving our industry forward over so many years as chairman. Looking ahead, we will much value his continuing input to the board.

"As future chair, Jackie will bring the characteristic superb energy and expertise we see day in, day out. We’re excited about working together in this new role to deliver ICMP’s daily mission - growing the value of music and defending the rights of music publishers and creator partners worldwide.”

MPA chair Roberto Neri said: “I am thrilled for Jackie to represent our UK MPA and become chair of ICMP. Jackie’s knowledge and commitment to our community is recognised by us all and I know she will continue to do her best to safeguard every rights holder and creator. I would also like to highlight and personally thank Chris Butler for his leadership and dedication to ICMP over the past four years.”

 


