UMPG signs Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray

Universal Music Publishing China has signed a global publishing agreement with Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray.

Tia Ray is the first and only Chinese singer to be listed on IFPI’s Top 10 Global Singles Chart. Be Apart was the world's seventh best-selling track in 2018.

Ray’s self-produced album Once Upon A Moon received two nominations – Best Female Mandarin Singer and Best Vocal Recording Album – at the Golden Melody Awards. She has released four studio albums and nearly 40 singles.

She first gained prominence in 2012 as a finalist on the talent show The Voice of China. Ray is also Berklee College of Music’s Honorary Ambassador to China.

Tia Ray (pictured with UMPG CEO/chairman Jody Gerson) said: “Music brings people together. It transcends borders, culture and gender. Songwriting allows me to express myself and also tell stories that are happening around us. As a singer-songwriter, I’m thrilled to be able to partner with UMP China because the UMP family is borderless too! I collaborated with many other talented writers from not just China, but the US, Germany, Norway, Australia, and Malaysia, just to name a few. UMP’s extensive network and professionalism enable my music to reach a wider audience, connecting hearts and souls globally through the power of music.”

Joe Fang, managing director, UMP China, said: “In putting songwriters first, one of our primary goals is to foster a dynamic and healthy environment that nurtures songwriters' originality and transcends boundaries. Our tightly-knit international community of songwriters is eager to collaborate with Tia. We extend our warmest wishes to Tia and look forward to supporting the incredible musical milestones she will achieve.”

With offices in Beijing and Shanghai, UMP China is home to songwriters and local publishers, including RYCE Publishing, Hanggai, Fan Chong, Akini Jing, Zhang Weiwei and Rainbow Chamber Singers.