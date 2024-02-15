UMPG signs Dan Wilson to global publishing deal

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed singer, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson to a global publishing agreement.

Under the new agreement, UMPG will represent Wilson’s future works, effective immediately.

Wilson, an established hitmaker a lead member of Semisonic, is a three-time Grammy winner in major categories. Last week, Wilson won Best Country Song for Chris Stapleton’s White Horse.

He has also been awarded Song Of The Year for co-writing The Chicks' Not Ready to Make Nice, and Album Of The Year for Adele's 21, which featured three of his co-writes including Someone Like You.

Additionally, Dan Wilson earned nominations in the Grammys Song Of The Year category for Jon Batiste’s Butterfly, Best Rock Song for Semisonic’s Closing Time, and Album Of The Year for Taylor Swift’s Red, on which he co-wrote Treacherous in 2012. He also worked with Swift on re-producing co-writes for Red (Taylor’s Version).

Wilson also received his first ever Oscar nomination for co-writing and producing Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away.

Dan Wilson has written with a diverse range of artists across genres, including Carole King, Celine Dion, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Florence + The Machine, Chris Stapleton, Tenille Townes, Noah Cyrus, Alec Benjamin, Mitski, Claud, My Morning Jacket, Phantogram, Leon Bridges, Tom Morello, Joy Oladokun, Pink, Halsey, Weezer, Panic! at the Disco, Dierks Bentley, John Legend, Laufey, Vance Joy, Jason Mraz and many more.

Dan Wilson said: “This publishing relationship with UMPG begins a whole new chapter in my musical life. Jenn and the UMPG team are brilliant and inspire confidence. We've hit the ground running, to say the least. I'm very excited to be working with them.”

Jennifer Knoepfle, UMPG executive vice president and co-head of A&R, said: “I consider it a true gift to work alongside a person who is so storied and accomplished, and yet so open to new experiences and collaborations. Dan trusted UMPG in this vital chapter of his career and we could not be more excited.”

In 2023, Wilson reunited Semisonic to release Little Bit Of Sun, the band’s first full-length album in more than 20 years.

PHOTO CREDIT: Yazz Alali