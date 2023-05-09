UMPG signs dance duo LF System to worldwide deal

Universal Music Publishing Group has signed LF System to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement.

Comprised of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, LF System topped the UK singles chart for eight consecutive weeks with Afraid To Feel last year. It now has more than 200 million Spotify streams, as well as millions of TikTok plays.

Afraid To Feel (Warner Records) was named Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on Radio 1’s Future Sounds, Radio 1’s Tune of the Week and added to Radio 1’s A-list. It was also the most played track at Radio 1, Kiss and Capital.

Upon its ascent to No.1 last year, the single became the first UK dance chart-topper since Joel Corry’s Head & Heart in 2020. It also saw them nominated for Song Of The Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

LF System said: "We're so excited to work with the legends at UMPG. The synergy we had with Dougie and Pete from the get-go was so strong and their level of belief and ambition towards us - and where we want to take this project - was unmatched. We can't wait to get going!"

Dougie Bruce, senior A&R director, UMPG, said: “Right from the start of our relationship, we had a real connection together and the ambition of LF System and Fergus [Myer, manager} was clear to see. Afraid to Feel was such a monumental hit but the boys were very clear that one song was not going to define them, but the forthcoming years of releases will. We are so delighted they decided to join UMPG and we look forward to a long and lasting friendship.”

LF System have recently toured in Australia, New Zealand and North America, where they performed sold-out headline shows. Upcoming sets include Glastonbury, Tomorrowland, Reading & Leeds and Radio 1 Big Weekend.

PHOTO: (L-R) Pete Simmons, Sean Finnigan, Conor Larkman, Dougie Bruce, Fergus Myer (management), Mike McCormack